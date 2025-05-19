BY: DM Published 2 days ago

“Queer Eye” favorite Jonathan Van Ness is stepping into the world of young adult fiction with their debut YA novel, “Let Them Stare.” The book is co-written with bestselling author Julie Murphy. It delivers a ghostly coming-of-age story centered on a young, fashion-obsessed queer teen.

The buzz is building as the May 2025 release date approaches. HarperCollins previewed the novel last fall and notes it “blends humor and heart to explore themes of queer identity and blooming where one is planted.”

And while the reality star is no stranger to the literary world, “Let Them Stare” is unlike his past work. Here is everything we know about Van Ness’ new book.

Van Ness’ new book hits close to home for TV star.

“Let Them Stare” is set for release on May 20, via Harper Collins Children’s Books. The high-energy, bighearted story follows Sully, an eighteen-year-old gender-non-conforming fashion lover desperate to escape their tiny Pennsylvania hometown. When Sully’s dream New York fashion internship falls through, they discover a vintage designer handbag at the local thrift store. They discover the bag haunted by Rufus, a sassy drag performer ghost from the 1950s.

Advertisement

Van Ness says the book’s theme hits close to home. “Just like Sully, I know what it’s like to feel trapped in a hometown that doesn’t feel like it has room for someone like me,” he told People magazine. “Just like Sully, I know what it’s like to feel trapped in a hometown that doesn’t feel like it has room for someone like me. That’s why I’m so excited to partner with the amazing Julie Murphy to tell this story of finding the extraordinary in perfectly ordinary places and learning how to take up space even in places where you’re certain you don’t belong.”

Murphy explains that “Let Them Stare” draws deeply from both authors’ personal experiences and queer pride. She says they poured much of themselves into Sully’s story, crafting a character shaped by authenticity and lived truth. At its heart, the novel centers on the universal experience of being human, a connection that transcends identity and unites readers across backgrounds.

“Let Them Stare” has received rave reviews.

Early reviews are glowing. Kirkus gave “Let Them Stare” a starred review, praising its “quirky, passionate, rebellious” style and noting that it seamlessly weaves modern queer culture into its historical ghost story.

“The main characters’ arcs are well-constructed; Sully’s and Rufus’ dual journeys of discovery flow well together, informing Sully’s emotional growth while keeping Rufus independently well-rounded,” the review states.

Advertisement

Similarly, Publishers Weekly highlights how “the collaborators seamlessly connect Rufus’s and Sully’s stories, showing through both the resilience of queer life and the bigotry they each face.”

Van Ness and Murphy are already lining up launch events. They kicked off the tour with a Kansas City Public Library event on May 19. Fans were able to meet the authors and buy signed copies of “Let Them Stare.” In New York City, a Barnes & Noble Union Square event on May 22 will feature a discussion with the pair.

If you find a designer bag with a ghost attached, are you keeping it or tossing it? Comment below!