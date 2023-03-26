Jonathan Majors to Present Video Evidence and Witness Statements Proving He Is ‘Completely Innocent’ of Assault Charges

Attorneys for Jonathan Majors say the actor is prepared to present video evidence that proves he’s “completely innocent” of the assault charges that led to his arrest on Saturday.

With the evidence, Jonathan has the “expectation that all charges will be dropped,” his lawyer says.

via The Wrap:

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

The statement comes a day after Majors was arrested in New York City, accused of domestic dispute, after the victim, who was not identified, “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The legal team for the “Creed III” actor also suggested that Majors was “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” following what the criminal defense attorney calls “an emotional crisis” originating from the women involved in the incident.

“Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday,” the statement continued. “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”

Given the video evidence to be presented to the District Attorney, the legal team stated they expect the charges in question will be dropped soon.

According to the NYPD statement released to TheWrap, police responded to a 911 call from an apartment located in the 10th Precinct at approximately 11:14 a.m on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,” the statement said. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

Following Majors’ arrest, representatives for the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor responded that Majors had “done nothing wrong” and expressed they “look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors recent roles include playing the villain Kang in “Quantumania,” as well as his role as Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson in “Creed III,” who goes head-to-head against Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed in the ring.

Aside from these new allegations, two directors have come forward alleging violent behavior from the actor.