Home > NEWS

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Are ‘Not Broken Up’ Following Split Rumors

BY: Walker

Published 14 hours ago

A representative for Meagan Good has reportedly addressed rumors alleging she and Jonathan Majors have gone their separate ways.

The rep tells TMZ … “They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together.”

Rumors that Jonathan and Meagan had called it quits have been swirling online in recent days, picking up steam Monday with a segment on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” when a guest claimed the cute couple was no more.

Advertisement

But we’re told it’s all BS and there’s no truth to the speculation.

The Ebony Power 100 Gala is going down Sunday at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles … and all eyes will now be on Jonathan and Meagan at the star-studded event.

As we’ve told you … Jonathan and Meagan have been dating since May 2023 and she stuck by his side during his legal issues.

They’ve traveled the world together and gushed about their relationship in the media, and in July, Jonathan told us he was planning to pop the question.

Advertisement

Bottom line … reports of their demise are greatly exaggerated.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Update: Video Allegedly Shows Moment Parents Choked Daughter at Bus Stop In Attempted ‘Honor Killing’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘The View’ Hosts Deny Claim They Wore Black Because They’re Mourning Donald Trump’s Re-Election

By: Walker
NEWS

Stevie J Claims Diddy Was On Drugs When He Assaulted Cassie In Hotel Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B ‘Came Out Of Pocket’ For Her Kamala Harris Rally Appearance: ‘I Didn’t Get Paid A Dollar’

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Durk Has Reportedly Pled Not Guilty In His Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Quando Rondo

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Reportedly Calls Shyne’s ‘Fall Guy’ Claims ‘Unequivocally False’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kyle Richards Reflects on Discussing Her Sexuality with Her Daughters: ‘I Felt So Loved and So Supported’

By: Walker
NEWS

Offset Involved in Physical Altercation With French Rapper’s Crew in Paris [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Skai Jackson’s Baby Daddy Deondre Burgin Arrested in Cincinnati for Parole Violation

By: Walker
NEWS

Tyson Slaps Paul in Face During Final Stare-Down [Video]

By: Walker