Jonathan Majors Holds Hands with Meagan Good During First Court Appearance for Domestic Violence Charges

Jonathan Majors’ criminal trial is moving forward.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old appeared in person at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a hearing with new girlfriend Meagan Good by his side.

The new couple held hands as they entered and exited the court together alongside Jonathan’s attorneys Tuesday morning.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the defense withdrew a motion it had previously entered during last month’s hearing, which Jonathan attended virtually.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley then set an August 3 date for a trial in Jonathan’s case, following his March 25 arrest and subsequent arraignment over a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

The actor appeared before the court wearing a dark brown suit and spoke only to say good morning to the judge and acknowledge her instructions to appear at Manhattan Criminal Court in person in August for the beginning of his trial.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney,” Jonathan’s attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement Tuesday.

“Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately… While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Jonathan is due back in court Thursday, August 3, at which point his case will go to trial. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s still with Meagan then.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrives in court holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. Once inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and stroked his head. Majors is facing assault and harassment charges for a case involving an ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jncMh4POO8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 20, 2023