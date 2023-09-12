Jonathan Majors Break Up Fight Between Two High School Students at In-N-Out [Video]

Jonathan Majors acted fast at a fast-food joint, breaking up a fight between high schoolers at an In-N-Out Burger location in Los Angeles.

via: Complex

TMZ caught up with the actor on Tuesday, hours after the scuffle happened at an In-N-Out location near Hollywood High School. Majors had no idea what caused the fight, but he wanted to make sure no one got seriously hurt, as he told the TMZ reporter.

Majors said he hoped the girls were doing better after the fight and advised them to stay “cool.” The actor’s Good Samaritan act comes amid his legal battle with an ex-girlfriend he allegedly assaulted back in March.

The 34-year-old was arrested for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after a woman told the NYPD that he slapped her following an argument in a NYC taxi. Jonathan Majors has maintained his innocence with his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, stating he called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health.

Chaudry also claimed the woman actually assaulted Majors. His trial was supposed to start on Aug. 3 but had been pushed back several times due to the DA’s office needing time to prepare the case.

Majors appeared in court virtually on Sept. 6, where the prosecution team stated they were ready to go to trial. The Creed III actor will go back to court on Friday to get the official trial start date.

Despite being dropped from multiple sponsorships, Jonathan Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant by the name of Victor Timely in the trailer for Season 2 of the Disney Plus series Loki.