Jon Hamm ‘Not Surprised’ By Garcelle Beauvais’ Unexpected ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Departure

BY: Walker Published 60 minutes ago

You never know who’s a fan of the housewives.

For those who may not have known, “Top Gun” actor Jon Hamm is a massive Bravo fan, and he’s opening up about his friend, Garcelle Beauvais’, unexpected “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” exit.

In an interview, Hamm, who’s known Garcelle Beauvais for years, reflected on her decision to depart the series after joining in 2020 and also touched on their history as friends.

While chatting with Access Hollywood, Hamm, who’s been working in the industry since the late ’90s, explained how he and Beauvais know each other.

According to the “Providence” star, he met the “Coming to America” actress years ago through the former’s ex-husband, talent agent Michael Nilon, when they were on the same baseball team. He also said he met the reality star’s younger children, twins Jax and Jaid, when they were toddlers.

Hamm, 54, eventually touched on her departure from the Bravo franchise, which came after five explosive seasons on the show.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “I think that there’s something to be said for wanting to spend more time with your kids while they’re going through their version of major shift in life and school and career. I get it.”

Jon Hamm isn’t surprised that Garcelle is leaving RHOBH. He also talks about his connection to her. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/yqOK1ABMma — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 9, 2025

Ahead of the “RHOBH” season 14 finale, Beauvais made a statement on her Instagram, letting her followers know that she had chosen to leave the Bravo series.

In her video, she called the experience a “wild ride” before saying a major reason she chose to leave is for her children.

“One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys,” the actress said. “Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that, too.

She also spoke briefly about her evolving career, which now includes producing credits on films like “Black Girl Missing” and “Abducted at an HBCU.”

“And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” she added.

As she continued, Beauvais told her supporters that although she’s leaving for now, it may not be the end of her “Real Housewives” journey forever.

According to her, Andy Cohen told the mother of three she’s more than welcome to return “anytime” and that the door would “always be open.”

“So, you never know,” she continued. “I might pop back in sometime.”

Hamm’s comments about Beauvais likely won’t surprise any loyal Bravo viewer. In the past, the “Parks and Recreation” actor revealed he was a massive Bravo fan and loved a few iterations of the “Real Housewives” series.

“Well, I’m a Jersey man,” Hamm said on TODAY, referring specifically to Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which is currently on pause as the network decides which direction to take the show in for season 15.

However, his love for Bravo programming doesn’t end there. Hamm also admitted he’s a fan of “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

via: The Blast