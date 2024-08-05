Jon B Says He 'Couldn't Stand' Gunna and Chlöe Bailey's 'Ratchet' Sampling of “They Don’t Know” [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

While speaking on Ian Von’s podcast Can We Talk R&B?, singer-songwriter Jon B revealed that he was NOT feeling Gunna and Chlöe Bailey’s song sampling his 1997 hit “They Don’t Know.”

via Complex:

While discussing the Cool Relax single, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998, Jon B highlighted that it often gets sampled. “It does get sampled every year… Someone last year was Gunna and Chlöe Bailey, they put that ratchet record out that I couldn’t stand,” he said, referring to the DS4Ever track “You & Me.”

“I wish they never did [that],” he continued. “[They] never actually never got my rights to do that record, either, so Gunna we gotta holler about that. … That’s some business shit we got to handle. Yeah I mean, you know what, it’s all a compliment to what we did. That’s [producers and co-songwriters] Tim [Kelley] and Bob’s [Robinson] compliment, that’s my compliment, but at the same time my lane is my lane and my area is my area and I earned that. If you made a hit in your area, you do your song whatever it is, I’m not going to just come into your area take your joint, and make it mine and not pay you or whatever.”

Gunna and Chlöe’s track directly samples “They Don’t Know” in its intro and interpolates lyrics from the track in its chorus. The two artists were romantically linked at the time, but they downplayed the rumors and said they were “really close friends.” Despite that, they were seen in public together and she later admitted she wrote her track “For the Night” about the rapper.

It’s okay Jon, the public wasn’t really feeling it either. Watch him speak on it in the episode below.