JoJo Siwa Says Girlfriend Kylie Prew 'Changed My Life' as She Celebrates Their 5-Month Anniversary [Photo]

JoJo Siwa is celebrating her girlfriend in honor of their five-month anniversary.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old YouTube star shared a heartfelt tribute to Kylie Prew.

via People:

“You’ve changed my life for forever,” Siwa wrote, on her Instagram Stories.

“I love you more and more every day,” Siwa continued alongside a photo of the couple sharing a sweet embrace. “Thank you for being the best girlfriend in the world.”

The Dance Mom alum also posted a picture of her and her girlfriend walking together hand-in-hand while wearing coordinating Gucci jackets.

“Happy 5 months my love bug,” she captioned the shot.

Prew marked the occasion with her own Instagram Story post, by calling Siwa her “absolute favorite person.”

“I love you more and more each day,” she wrote, posting a snap of herself kissing Siwa’s forehead while the “Boomerang” singer planted a smooch on her hand.

She completed the post with a GIF that reads: “My one in a million.”

Siwa made her relationship Instagram official with Prew on their one-month anniversary in February. The announcement came just days after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

In April, Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, revealing they met on a cruise ship. “I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story,” Siwa recalled.

“She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you,’ ” she continued. “And I was like, ‘No one’s ever asked me that before.’ ”

While the Blurt! star hasn’t labeled her sexual orientation or identity, she explained, “I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual.”

Added Siwa, “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

Siwa is currently in a long-distance relationship with Prew. In late April, Siwa shared with fans in a candid Instagram Story video that she feels “sad” whenever Prew leaves.

“It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn’t have to, ever. But we do, and it just makes when we say hi to each other even more special,” she said, adding, “It’s very, very, very hard, but it’s the most worth it ever.”

Well, Happy Pride Month!