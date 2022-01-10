John Stamos, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, and More Remember Bob Saget [Photos + Video]

The world is mourning “America’s dad.”

via: Complex

News of his passing sent a ripple effect through the stand-up community and beyond, with entertainers praising Saget, and the qualities that made him so special. Among those who shared a few words about Saget was his Full House co-star and longtime friend John Stamos.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

In 2019, Saget shared a funny photo of himself and Stamos cuddling on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. Through the quips and light-hearted humor, Saget called Stamos “the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for.” Meanwhile, his TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, was left speechless after finding out about his death.

I don’t know what to say ?. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Scroll down to see what others, including Jon Stewart, Kat Dennings, Patton Oswalt, and more, said about Saget in wake of his death.

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

R.I.P. buddy.

Life can turn to shit in one moment. My heart aches for his whole https://t.co/QgzsNwpO7x often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career.

https://t.co/Lwkfx1XBkA — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 10, 2022

I’ll never let go, brother. Love you?? https://t.co/FYgrfqmdRq — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Love you, Bob Saget. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Man, rest well Bob Saget. Philiadelphian, Temple alum, and incredible comedian. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was funny and kind, but also, let’s not forgot, for people my age, he was the original Hot Dad. It’s not important but it’s true — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on death of Bob Saget: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” https://t.co/kHSE3o3WmT pic.twitter.com/rPueVfgP7N — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022