John Stamos, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, and More Remember Bob Saget [Photos + Video]

January 10, 2022 6:02 AM PST

The world is mourning “America’s dad.”

Complex

News of his passing sent a ripple effect through the stand-up community and beyond, with entertainers praising Saget, and the qualities that made him so special. Among those who shared a few words about Saget was his Full House co-star and longtime friend John Stamos.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

In 2019, Saget shared a funny photo of himself and Stamos cuddling on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. Through the quips and light-hearted humor, Saget called Stamos “the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for.” Meanwhile, his TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, was left speechless after finding out about his death.

Scroll down to see what others, including Jon Stewart, Kat Dennings, Patton Oswalt, and more, said about Saget in wake of his death.

