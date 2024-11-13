John Krasinski Crowned as 2024 People’s Sexiest Man Alive

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

People magazine has named John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

The news was announced on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Nov. 12 with the 45-year-old actor making an appearance in the CBS studio.

“Look at him, I get it,” Colbert said after announcing the actor as the newest receiver of the title, extending his congratulations just as Krasinski surprised Colbert in the studio.

Krasinski, who is an actor, writer, director behind films such as “A Quiet Place,” “If” and more, is also married to actor Emily Blunt and the father of two: Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

“There was so much laughter on the other end of the phone,” Krasinski told Colbert of the moment he told Blunt that he would be named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, adding that actor Matt Damon was the only other person he confided in about the honor.

In an interview with People published on Nov. 12, he shared his reaction to finding out the news.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” he said. “Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Krasinski also shared his wife’s reaction to finding out he would be the newest Sexiest Man Alive, saying she suggested they cover their home in wallpaper of his cover.

“Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think,” he said. “My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

The actor noted that the honor will likely change some aspects of his life: “I think it’s going to make me do more household chores.”

“After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home,” he said of Blunt.

Last year, Patrick Dempsey was crowned People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, telling the outlet at the time that he was “completely shocked” that he won the accolade.

