John Goodman, 72, Suffers ‘Hip Injury’ While Filming New Movie Opposite Tom Cruise in England

John Goodman has been injured during the production of Warner Bros‘ and Legendary’s Alejandro González Iñárritu movie, which is filming in the UK.

The actor, 72, recently suffered a hip injury while working on director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest film, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement. (The Sun was the first to report the news).

“John Goodman experienced a hip injury,” the representative says. “He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover.”

“The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery,” adds the spokesperson.

The project, which is currently untitled and is being filmed at Pinewood Studios in England with an anticipated release date of Oct. 2, 2026, also stars Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed.

Acording to a plot synopsis on IMDB, the film follows “the most powerful man in the world” after he “causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity.”

Goodman — whose house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles burned down earlier this year — also has other projects in preproduction currently, including Chili Finger and Smurfs.

Some of filmmaker Iñárritu’s notable films include 21 Grams (2003), Babel (2006), Biutiful (2010), Birdman (2014), The Revenant (2015) and Bardo (2022).

Over the course of his illustrious career, Iñárritu has been nominated for and won accolades at various awards shows, including the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the BAFTA Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards.

