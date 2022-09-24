John Cena Sets Guinness World Record for the Make-a-Wish Foundation

John Cena is breaking world records for a good cause.

via Complex:

According to CNN, the pro-wrestler-turned-action star has fulfilled 650 wishes through the Make-a-Wish Foundation—setting a new world record for the decades-old nonprofit. Cena reportedly began working with the charity back in 2002, shortly after he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE). About 10 years later, the 45-year-old granted the foundation’s 1,000th wish to a fan named Cardon.

In 2015, Cena was honored for fulfilling 500 requests through the foundation.

“There is no more humbling experience than a child who could ask for anything in the world asking to meet me,” Cena said at the time. “I have faced some of the toughest superstars in WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] history and I’ve never encountered more bravery or toughness than I see in each wish kid that I meet.”

According to Guinness World Records, Cena is the most requested celebrity in the Make-a-Wish program, and the only individual to grant more than 200 wishes.

Make-a-Wish was founded in 1980 with the goal of fulfilling “life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” Most of the requests involve meeting celebrities and athletes or coordinating special events. Other stars who’ve supported the foundation include Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Snoop Dogg.

We still don’t know where John Cena was on January 6th, but this is a milestone he should be proud of