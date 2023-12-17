John Amos Hopes To Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her Of 'Elderly Abuse'

John Amos is putting family first.

via: AceShowbiz

Amos has said “the love is still there” with his daughter despite accusing her of “elderly abuse” over the summer. In June, the 83-year-old actor alleged Shannon Amos had “taken advantage” of him after she claimed on Instagram he had been a “victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation” before she filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and created a GoFundMe campaign asking for “legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses,” which he ordered her to end as he insisted she was more of a problem to his wellbeing than her brother, his son, K.C. Amos.

The “Good Times” actor, however, is hopeful they can repair their rift eventually and he is keen for them all to have a “harmonious relationship at some point.” “It is his sibling, that is my daughter, my first child. I love her. K.C. loves his sister,” John told People magazine in a joint interview with filmmaker K.C.

“We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there. All families go through trials and tribulations of some sort…”

“Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform. Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that’s the bottom line.”

At the time, concerns were raised over John’s health after Sharon claimed she had received a “distressing call” from her father and he was a “victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

But the veteran actor denied the claims and insisted he was “doing well.” He said in a statement given to People, “To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations.”

He later alleged in a video uploaded to Instagram by K.C. that Shannon was the one who had “taken advantage” of him. He said, “She would be the primary suspect – if you would. I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

In response, a representative for Shannon said she was “disheartened at the continuation of false and defamatory statements being made against her.”