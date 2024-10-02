John Amos’ Cause of Death Revealed 1 Day After His Son Announced the Good Times Actor Had Died

BY: Walker Published 48 mins ago

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed Good Times and Roots star John Amos died of.

According to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, the late actor died of congestive heart failure on Aug. 21 at 5:18 p.m. at a hospital located in Inglewood, Calif. There were no other significant medical conditions that contributed to his death and no autopsy was performed.

The certificate also reveals that the Good Times star’s remains were cremated on Aug. 30, just nine days after he died.

His son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, was listed as the informant who reported his death to Los Angeles County. K.C. is also seemingly in possession of his father’s ashes as the late actor’s “place of disposition” is listed as K.C.’s address.

TMZ was first to report the news.

On Oct. 1, K.C. confirmed that the Emmy-nominated actor died nearly two months ago in a statement shared to PEOPLE.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he wrote. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over.”

He continued: “Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life. Most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Hours later, Amos’ daughter Shannon claimed she learned of the sad news through the media. “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you,” she said, in part. “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

The news came over a year after Amos entered the hospital due to fluid filling his lower body and causing issues with his heart. At the time, a rep for Amos said the doctors drained all of the fluid and Amos had been on the mend.

via: People

