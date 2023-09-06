Joe Jonas Reportedly Caught Sophie Turner on Ring Camera, Prompting Him to File for Divorce

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after allegedly catching her on their Ring camera.

Multiple sources tell TMZ Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.

It’s unclear exactly what he captured, but it was enough to prompt him to file for divorce.

Despite the news of the divorce playing out in the press, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement claiming they’re ending their marriage amicably.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)