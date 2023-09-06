Former Bills Receiver Mike Williams Dead at 36

Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2010 has died.

via: New York Post

Williams died after suffering from injuries in an accident at a construction site, according to Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site. The Buffalo native was 36 years old. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023

He was 36 years old.

A GoFundMe page set up by Latrina Moore said a steel beam struck Williams in the head while he was at work on Sept. 1.

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” former Bucs teammate Gerald McCoy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!! ??? — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 6, 2023

“Always great energy brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

The Buffalo native starred for Syracuse for three seasons before he was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers.

During his three seasons with the Orange, he produced strong numbers, including finishing ninth in career receptions (133), eighth in receiving yards (2,044), and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (20).

He went on to play four seasons with the Bucs before he was traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014 when he played his last regular season game.

Williams, during an impressive 2010 rookie season, recorded 964 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns and finished second for the Rookie of the Year behind the Rams’ Sam Bradford.

In total, Williams had appeared in 63 NFL games — starting in 52 — and made 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.