Joe Budden On Megan Thee Stallion: “I Don’t Like That Girl” [Photo + Video]

Joe Budden has admitted that he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion, adding that his opinion of the Houston rapper has been impacted by her relationship with people he knows.

Joe Budden weighed in on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s current court case, and asserted that he didn’t like the Forbes cover girl.

After detailing the case with DJ Akademiks for a lengthy duration of the episode, the ex-rapper began to unload on Megan’s character.

First, the New Jersey native expressed his confusion with the trial, explaining that Meg’s story isn’t making sense in light of a “lot of circumstantial evidence [the court] wants to be taken as fact.” He then doubled down on his disdain for the “Body” entertainer and her testimony.

“I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have [a] longstanding relationship with here in this industry,” he said. “So I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I f**k with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

The 42-year-old pundit later vaguely detailed his disgust for the Houston Hottie, claiming to “have some theories” regarding her and her case.

“I got some theories. But what I can say is I’m finished with these ni**as, and I don’t like that girl. I can’t.”

Budden’s comments arrive on the heels of Kelsey Harris taking the stand on day 3 of Lanez’s criminal trial on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

During her testimony on the witness stand, Thee Stallion’s former friend and assistant exercised her Fifth Amendment right, avoiding answering questions.

According to Rolling Stone, Harris’ statements in court failed to match the previous account given to law enforcement in September 2022. The former assistant asserted that the night was hazy and cited inebriation and grief as contributing factors to her inconsistent story.

“The night was a blur. We were under the influence,” Harris said in front of the judge and jury. She reportedly attributed her memory loss to anxiety, postpartum issues, and grief.

In a previous statement, Harris claimed she witnessed Lanez “aiming the gun straight but always in a downward direction toward Megan.”

