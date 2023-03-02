Joe Budden Doubles Down on Michael B. Jordan Comments With Even More [Photo + Video]

Michael B. Jordan has been a huge topic of discussion after his red carpet run-in with Lore’l, an old high school classmate, who allegedly called him “corny” when they attended school together. Joe Budden expressed his displeasure with how the Creed actor handled his interaction with the media personality, with fans responding by bringing up the retired rapper’s history of allegedly mistreating and abusing women.

via: XXL

Last night (March 1), Joe Budden hopped on social media to address the blowback he was getting for dissing Michael B. Jordan during a recent podcast episode. The rapper chastised the actor for putting a red carpet interviewer on blast because Jordan thought she called him corny previously.

“If any other Black multimillion embarrassed a woman on a red carpet cuz she thought he was corny in the 7th grade y’all would call him a lot more than corny,” Joe Budden posted on his Instagram Story. “Also I work for me [and] I’m not firing myself. I said what I said, get off my d**k. Love management.”

Joe Budden became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon when a video of him going off on Michael B. Jordan went viral.

“Dawg, you doing that to a girl is some corny-n***a s***t,” Joe Budden opined. “You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week. You’ve probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that’s what you do to her? And if I bring back those White girl rumors, then it’s gon’ sound even crazier. Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don’t talk to White b***hes like that?”

“But I’m not gon’ make it race here,” Joe Budden continued. “They say I make everything race. That was corny of him to speak to that girl like that. Michael B. Jordan, that’s why n****as call you corny. Hey, Creed. In case you was confused, that corny-a** s**t you did is why n***as think you corny. In case you were off a little bit.”

This nigga Joe Budden went in on Michael B. Jordan about the “corny” situation. pic.twitter.com/NHGhhwSYY9 — Christian Harris (@chrxstianh__) March 1, 2023

Joe took exception to video of MBJ putting radio show host Lore’l on blast during an interview at a recent Creed III red carpet event. Michael believed Lore’l, who is also his former classmate, called him “corny” during a podcast episode a couple years back. However, it was another host, Dominique Da Diva.

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” Michael B. Jordan wrongly responded when Lore’l mentioned they attended Chad Science Academy in Newark, N.J. together.