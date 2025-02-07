Jodie Turner-Smith Accuses Ex Joshua Jackson of Demanding Sole Legal Custody of Daughter

BY: Walker Published 7 minutes ago

Last month it was reported that Jodie Turner-Smith has claimed in a legal filing that Joshua Jackson hasn’t paid child support since the pair first split last year.

Turner-Smith accused her estranged husband, Jackson, of refusing her custody time with their daughter while she filmed in London and attempting to strip her of legal custody last year, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained a declaration filed by Jodie’s powerhouse lawyer, Laura Wasser, as part of the exes’ bitter divorce war.

Laura explained that Jodie, 38, hired her firm in October 2023, the same month she filed for divorce from Joshua, 46.

The two share a daughter, Juno Jackson. Jodie and Joshua agreed to appoint a private judge to hear the case, which kept most of their drama a secret until now.

As In Touch previously reported, in December 2024, Jodie filed a bombshell motion accusing Joshua of not paying a dime in support since their split. She demanded the court order Joshua to pay temporary support.

The actress said she believed Joshua earned around $195,000 per month based on his income of $2.3 million in 2022. Jodie said she pulls in an average monthly income of $87,500 but only had $5,000 in the bank and another $366,000 in stocks, bonds and property that could be easily sold.

The actress said she had spent $400,000 on her divorce lawyers so far. She asked that Joshua be ordered to pay $28,641 a month in temporary spousal support and $8,543 a month in temporary child support for a grand total of $37,184.

Jodie also takes issue with Joshua claiming a L.A. home as his separate property. She claimed to have provided $800,000 for the downpayment due to Joshua allegedly telling her he didn’t have the funds at the time of purchase.

“Josh promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother,” Jodie said in court.

In Jodie’s lawyer Laura’s declaration, the attorney revealed Jodie and Joshua were involved in an intense dispute over Juno last year.

Laura claimed Joshua and his team have failed to provide documents regarding his separate property claims and “have made this case more complicated and expensive than it need be.”

“Joshua’s position has been that Jodie should take his word on his separate property claims and that she should walk away from any spousal or child support claims. As such, Jodie has been the party forced to chase documents and information to determine Josh’s separate property claims in order to bring this matter to closure.”

In her declaration, Laura also revealed that she had to file paperwork in May 2024 because “Josh refused to allow Jodie to have custodial time with Juno in London while she had to film there.”

The actress did not name the project but Jodie filmed the Paramount+ series The Agency, costarring Michael Fassbender, in London last year.

Laura said, “In response, Josh hired a second law firm to represent him on custody issues and filed numerous pleadings seeking sole legal custody of Juno; including a 12-page declaration …. To which we have to file evidentiary objections, a request for evidentiary hearing listing a therapist (not involved in the case) and international move-away expert as witnesses, expert declaration from said therapist and move-away expert, an ex parte application seeking sole legal custody of Juno and further supplemental declarations from Josh.”

Jodie’s lawyer said she also had to attend more than eight hours of mediation regarding Jodie’s request to have custodial time with Juno in London in summer and fall of 2024.

Laura said she planned to depose Joshua in the near future. On top of that, she said the exes still needed to work out a deal for custody for spring and summer 2025. Joshua has yet to respond. A hearing has been set for March.

via: InTouch Weekly

