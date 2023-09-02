Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' Singer, Dead at 76

Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76.

via: People

The singer-songwriter, whose new album Equal Strain on All Parts was due to be released later this year, died with his family and friends around him, a statement posted on his social media and website on Saturday confirmed.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement — which was accompanied by a touching photograph of Buffett sitting on a boat —read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett was forced to reschedule a concert in May after he was hospitalized in Boston “to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he told fans in a statement shared to Twitter.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he said. ” I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Buffett is survived by wife Jane and kids Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.