Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Wife Alexis for 'Humiliating Her with My Affair' Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen has issued a public apology to his estranged wife after his former manager sued him for assault and sexual abuse.

The singer took to social media to share the apology to wife Alexis, who is currently pregnant with their third child together.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

He added, “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

Jimmie continued, “The business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”

The country star concluded the message by writing, “I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed.”

The message is Jimmie’s first formal response since the allegations were made public. Earlier this week, he wrote, “We gonna be alright” on his Instagram Story, adding that “This too shall pass.”

In the lawsuit, Jimmie’s former manager alleged that he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims was aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

Allen has denied all allegations by the woman, who filed her suit anonymously, and he claims that their relationship was consensual.

See his apology below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)