Jim Jones Saves Photographer's Life Using CPR [Photo + Video]

Jim Jones was 12 years old when he learned CPR, a skill that came in handy recently when his photographer and friend Jerry “Flee Flicks” Flete suffered a medical emergency while working in Florida.

via: Revolt

According to Inside Edition, which aired the story on Sunday (Jan. 2), Jones and his friend/ photographer Jerry Flete, also known as Flee Flicks, were recently in Florida together for a cryptocurrency event for Jones’ Capo Coin. It was during the trip, they said, that Flete suddenly collapsed.

“We was just literally just hanging out on a break from work. Just hanging out,” Flete told the outlet’s Stephanie Officer. “It just happened so fast. Basically, I woke up [and] Jim [was] giving me chest compressions and telling me, ‘Wake up. Wake up.’ He basically saved my life. I’m here today because of Jim.”

Jones said he was on the phone when his partner Doug started yelling for him.

“I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good. Like he was choking,” Jones said. “He couldn’t breathe and his eyes was going back in his head… He was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. [It] kind of scared me.”

The Dipset alum quickly jumped into action and began performing CPR on Flete, a life-saving maneuver he learned when he was 12 years old.

“When I was younger, I had to take these classes for CPR and all that type of things for my little sister who has a heart condition,” he explained. “They needed the whole family to take these special classes before she came home when she was a baby.”

“I think all those classes stuck with me all the way to this day because I remember everything vividly they told me to do in certain situations,” Jones continued. “I got over there. I just was as frantic and confused as everybody else at first. And then something just jumped in me like, get to it. It gave him life again.”

Both men said the experience has prompted them to put more focus on their health. Jones also reflected on the incident in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, “Love u [Flee Flicks] but u scared th[e] Shit out of me. God is good who else gone capture me when I b havin th[e] Shit on lol. On a serious note, I encourage everyone to get CPR lessons for u n th[e] family.”

See Jim Jones post, as well as video of the Inside Edition below.