Jim Jones Fires Back On People Urging Him To Support Black Designers [Video]

via: BET

Following a reported inhospitable visit to a Gucci store, Harlem rapper Jim Jones took to Instagram to express his frustrations with the customer service. This led to people telling him to support Black designers.

Jones didn’t feel he had the most hospitality shown to him and his entourage on Wednesday (Feb. 9) at a Gucci store location, leading to posting a visual review of the customer service they lacked.

“Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin[g] for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin[g] th[a]t [champagne] smh,” Jones wrote in his caption. He says they bought out a Black employee who he believed racially profiled him.

A Twitter user said, “I cannot believe Jim Jones is begging Gucci to attend to him and his crew during #BlackHistoryMonth. He’s spending money in a racist designer company. Meanwhile there are loads of Black designers. Go spend that $29K at the Black designers store, sir!”

During his most recent video of his #DripReport segment, Jim fired back at people telling him to support Black designers.

“Please miss me wit[h] I need to support black designers because if u really know me then u know Th[a]ts wh[a]t I’m about,” Jones captioned his IG post in which he gives a colorful weather report. “My preference is my preference and tht preference is fly drip ? th[a]t has no color to me but when I do get some drip from a black designer th[a]t is some fly drip I get extra excited and can’t wait to talk about it on my platforms.”

He then went on to shed light on an IG page he’s had over a years “to specifically highlight black business,” as he continued with, “I’m glad we all talkin bout this now but I been on it where were u lol. I love black period don’t play urself.”

Jim would later leave Gucci and finish his shopping at other luxury fashion stores like Louis Vuitton and Bergdorf Goodman before getting home and asking for an apology. Gucci has yet to respond to the rapper.