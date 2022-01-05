Jill Scott Reacts to Alleged Sex Tape [Photos + Video]

A sex tape rumor sent Twitter into a frenzy this morning with singer Jill Scott at the center of the mix up.

via: Rap-Up

The R&B songstress’s name began trending late Tuesday night (Jan. 4) amid rumors of an alleged sex tape. While there is no evidence that such a tape actually exists, that didn’t stop the social media frenzy.

“Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please,” read one tweet, which has over 11,000 likes, while others scrambled to locate the non-existent material. “What’s this bout Jill Scott? And most importantly where,” tweeted another.

After her name became a trending topic, the “Golden” singer responded to the rumor, saying she was surprised over all the commotion.

“Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate,” she tweeted.

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ?Jill Scott? (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

This is not the first time Jilly from Philly has become a trending topic. In 2018, she went viral for a provocative video that featured her showcasing her “oral skills” on a microphone.

“I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows,” she joked. “After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with…They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with?????? #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives. — ?Jill Scott? (@missjillscott) November 13, 2018

Check out some reactions to the alleged tape below.

