Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy [Photos]

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their baby boy into the world.

His name is Noah Hasani.

Jhené took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, noting that little one arrived on November 8.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” she wrote alongside a series of photos from the hospital, surrounded by family and, of course, Sean. “my baby Yoda, my Sani [blue heart emoji].”

Big Sean also took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of his new son holding his finger.

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he captioned the post. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

Congrats to their expanding family!