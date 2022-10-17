Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Celebrate Their First Baby Shower Together [Photo + Video]

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean look overjoyed in recently released pictures from their baby shower.

via: Essence

Jhene Aiko has entered her fourth trimester which usually means it’s time to shower the baby in love. Just on schedule, she and the father of her child, rapper Big Sean, had a warm love-filled baby shower over the weekend.

Jhene, 34, shared a few candids from the shower via her Instagram page and captioned the series of photos “Twenty88 to infinity ?”

Likewise, Sean, 34, posted a video compilation of the shower, which included photos of what appears to be close family and friends celebrating their baby boy at an intimate gathering.

Prior to that post, he also posted a slide of images with him and Aiko at the baby shower holding up a “proud dad” sign. “Nothing more creative than creating a creation”, he wrote in the caption.

The two recently revealed they’d be having a son during a joint performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles where they sang ‘Moments’. The Detroit native rubbed Aiko’s baby bump before they collectively yelled “Baby Boy!”

This will be Aiko’s first son as well as Big Sean’s first child. The award-winning singer also has a daughter, Namiko, 13, with singer O’Ryan.

Sean and Jhene have been dating since 2016, although they’ve had their on-and-off moments it looks as though their baby is being ushered into the world with love and they’re both excited about their unborn child.