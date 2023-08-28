Jessica Simpson Teases Comeback with 'Really Powerful' New Music

Jessica Simpson is gearing up to release new music.

via JJ:

The 43-year-old singer opened up to Extra over the weekend, where she opened up about being back in the recording studio, and hinted that she’s getting back to her “southern roots”.

Jessica went on, revealing that she’s had “chills thinking about it because I know that whenever I open this big old trap of mine, a lot is going to come out and it’s going to be really powerful.”

“I finally feel connected enough to my purpose in music, and I know exactly what it is I want to do. It’s very exciting.”

She also shared why now was teh perfect time for her to get back to music.

“I really wanted my kids to be raised as normal as possible in the first 10 years,” Jessica says. “I didn’t want to be on the road all the time, I didn’t want to be gone all the time, and I feel like I’ve given that to them.”

In the same interview, Jessica also opened up about letting daughter Maxwell “test the waters” with her own musical talent

Are you here for a Jessica Simpson comeback?