Jesse Williams Says He'd 'Consider' a Return to Grey's Anatomy: 'It's Totally a Possibility'

Grey’s Anatomy alumnus Jesse Williams would “consider” revisiting the medical drama for its final run.

via: People

In the series, Williams portrayed Dr. Jackson Avery, the head of Plastic Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, for 12 seasons. His tumultuous love story with trauma surgeon April Kepner and subsequent co-parenting were major plot points in the series. Their characters’ storylines ended in May 2021 when they moved to Boston.

Recently, the actor, 40, said he wouldn’t rule out a return to the series in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. “I’d consider it,” Williams said. “He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it’s totally a possibility.”

When asked what he thinks Jackson and April’s current relationship status is, Williams said, “I would imagine they’re definitely around each other and they’re definitely seeing each other, for sure.”

Williams left the show in 2021 after 12 seasons and over 250 episodes. When announcing his decision to leave the show, he reflected with gratitude. “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds,” he shared on Instagram at the time.

Currently, the actor is portraying baseball star Darren Lemming in the Broadway show Take Me Out, which is slated to premiere on April 4. Previews of the show will commence in mid-March.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Williams explained how he’s feeling about his character’s on-stage nudity. “The character does call for a little bit of nudity, so what I will say about that is it’s terrifying in all the right ways,” he said. “I’m looking to be challenged in new ways. To be scared and excited, to be pushed. One of the beautiful things about the job that I’ve had for so long is the comfort it creates. So, I’m excited to do something new.”

Jessie also shared that he’s reached out to his former co-stars, including Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson and Sara Ramirez, all of whom have made their mark on Broadway. “I think folks will all show up. Nobody’s responded to any texts yet, but I’m pretty sure it’s probably a signal issue,” he quipped.