Jesse Williams To Rejoin ‘Take Me Out’ Cast For Its Broadway Return

The 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out will play a return engagement on Broadway with Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony nominee Jesse Williams reprising their performances.

The rest of the cast will be announced at a later date.

“Second Stage’s Tony Award-winning production was one of the most buzzed about plays of the spring season, and its limited run was too brief to capture the interest and demand for tickets,” said producer Barry Weissler of the play. “Fran (Weissler) and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings.”

Take Me Out explores the story of a star baseball player who must navigate his career and personal life as a Black gay man. In June, the play won Best Revival of a Play at the 75th Tony Awards. Ferguson also earned the award for Best Featured Actor in a play.

The play went viral after leaked images and videos of a fully nude Williams on stage hit the internet, despite attendees being required to lock their cellular devices away for the duration of the play.

“I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t,” the actor expressed of the violation. “Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”

He continued, “Theater is a sacred space, and everybody doesn’t understand that. Everybody doesn’t necessarily respect or regard that in a way that maybe they should, or we’d like.”

Take Me Out features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

Its official return is set to begin on October 27 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.