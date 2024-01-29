Jess Hilarious Officially Joins The Breakfast Club As New Co-Host | lovebscott.com

Jess Hilarious has joined Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as the third co-host of iHeart morning show, The Breakfast Club.

via: Power 105

On Monday, January 29, iHeartMedia confirmed Jess Hilarious will join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God on Power 105.1’s award-winning syndicated morning show. Jess Hilarious is a comedian, actress and podcaster who dominated the comedy scene with her stand-up specials and comical appearances on TV shows like “Wild’N Out.”

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms,” said Jess Hilarious. “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”

Jess Hilarious made a name for herself as a beloved guest on The Breakfast Club prior to her time as a guest co-host throughout 2023. Once she got her chance to co-host, her blunt personality and strong roots within the culture stood out among the slew of special guest hosts who made waves on the show last year. Her participation in interviews with the likes of Cardi B and Sexyy Red sparked numerous viral moments that still have fans talking today.

“I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club. She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of The Breakfast Club,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming. “Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Jess Hilarious formally replaces Angela Yee, who left the morning slot in 2022 to launch her own midday show Way Up With Angela Yee.