Jess Hilarious Announces She’s Permanently Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

Jess Hilarious will be starting 2024 with a new gig!

via: Vibe

Jess is officially The Breakfast Club‘s new co-host.

DJ Quicksilva shared a video on Christmas Eve showing Jess addressing a crowd. “Congrats to the HomeTeam, Jess Hilarious announcing she’s officially on The Breakfast Club,” he captioned the footage.

The comedian told the crowd she has become a permanent voice on the New York-based platform. Jess explained that she would bring her authentic self and views to her new home. “It’s official,” she excitedly shared. “I’m a put the f**k on for my city. Specifically, West Baltimore.”

2023 saw Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy trying new guest co-hosts throughout the year. Special guests included Ivy Rivera, Remy Ma, Loren LaRosa, Cappuchino, Whoreible Decisions, Justina Valentine, Chico Bean, Kym Whitley, Lil D and more. However, Jess Hilarious seemingly became a fan-favorite and appeared more than any other special guest on the show.

It should be noted that neither The Breakfast Club nor iHeartRadio has officially announced the news.

In August 2022, Angela Yee announced her departure from The Breakfast Club. Yee revealed that she received an opportunity to host her own show on iHeartRadio.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss, Thea [Mitchem], and I was telling her, ‘Look, I really want to have my own show,’ the journalist said. “You know I have my podcast, Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation. You know, one day ease into having my own show again; I did come from Sirius where I had The Morning After with Angela Yee, and then came here.”

As she continued, Angela explained that it wasn’t a scandal that uprooted her. The personality detailed that it was about fulfilling her goal to create and host her own show. And the time was now.

“So it’s always been a goal of mine to have that. And so I thought that I would still be on here and then do that show as well. But years later, they approached me up here at iHeart, Thea had a sit down with me, and told me that they’re gonna give me my very own show!

“I wasn’t sure what was happening when she first told me, but I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club. You guys, obviously, will continue on and it’ll be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club, but I will have my own show up here at iHeart as well, so I’ll be part of the family,” she concluded.