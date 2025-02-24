Jersey Shore Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Is Pregnant and Expecting 1st Baby with Justin May: ‘The Absolute Greatest Blessing’

BY: Walker Published 24 hours ago

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Justin May, are expecting their first child.

The Jersey Shore star, 37, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her fiancé Justin May. The couple shared the happy news via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, Feb. 23, with Giancola writing, “We’ve been keeping a little secret… Baby May Due August 2025.”

She then reflected on the couple’s journey to this moment.

“After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” she continued. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

The posted featured a series of photos of Giancola and May posing together while holding a strip of ultrasound photos of their baby. A final image shows a sweet setup on the sand at the beach — perhaps a nod to Giancola’s many years filming her reality series on the New Jersey coast — featuring a teddy bear, balloons, a basket of white daisies, an ultrasound photo and a framed sign announcing the baby.

In the comments of the post, Giancola’s friend and Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared her excitement over the news, writing: “So so so happy for you both!!! You deserve it all my loves!!!”

The reality star’s pregnancy announcement comes just months after Giancola opened up about the “devastating” miscarriage she experienced before she and May got engaged on March 16, 2024.

In a confessional in the Nov. 21 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Giancola explained that the pair learned that she was no longer pregnant after a failed round of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Although she did become pregnant, the embryo did not survive, and she had a miscarriage.

“This has been a very long process. It’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” she continued in the confessional. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away. It’s devastating for me.”

Giancola went on to praise May for lovingly supporting her through the ups and downs of the couple’s IVF journey.

“He’s so positive and uplifting,” she said. “He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”

