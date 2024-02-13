Jermaine Dupri Responds to Roasts About His Super Bowl Performance Outfit and $565 Socks: 'It's Funny as Hell' | lovebscott.com

Jermaine Dupri knows what everyone was talking about after Sunday’s epic Super Bowl halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

via : Complex

Shortly after Usher and Alicia Keys got into a steamy embrace, Dupri, 51, caused quite a stir on social media when he made his surprise appearance. Donning a suit with the pants cut just below his knees, viewers immediately noticed the producer’s white high socks as he helped segue Usher into his next song.

MY MAMA THOUGHT JERMAINE DUPRI WAS CEELO LMFAOOOOOOOOO — Big Civilian (@fadecorner) February 12, 2024

Jermaine Dupri was like pic.twitter.com/JL9LkjRA5h — The Maestro (@Sax_2012) February 12, 2024

Why was #JermaineDupri out there looking like Boss Baby???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eUi515bhMi — Igottafighteveryday (@Igottafigh64510) February 12, 2024

Dupri eventually became aware of the jokes and showed off his Louis Vuitton socks along with a statement via his Instagram account on Monday, writing, “Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!so I’m just really seeing y’all got me fucked up !! But I will say it’s funny as hell,yoooo!! @pharrell you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular n***a”

According to Louis Vuitton’s website, the pearl-accented “pocket socks” Dupri wore during the performance retail for $565.