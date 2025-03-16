Jermaine Dupri Questions Dawn Robinson Having An Assistant While Living In Her Car

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Jermaine Dupri has some questions.

Original En Vogue member Dawn Robinson recently revealed that she’s been living in her car for the last three years. The news shocked many of her fans and peers, including producer Jermaine Dupri, who is now questioning Robinson’s financial issues after she revealed that she had an assistant when she decided to live in her vehicle.

“Having an assistant is not something you should even think about if you don’t have no money,” Dupri asserted during an Instagram Live chat with his followers Wednesday (March 12). “I’m bringing this up because Dawn, when she was telling the story…about her living in her car for the last three years, she said, ‘I was telling my assistant,’ and when she said that, I said, ‘Oh sh*t, wait a minute’…it changed my whole vibe of what I was watching. Because, ain’t no goddamn way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money. Ain’t no way!”

He later added, “I’m just trying to make sure people are paying attention to the whole scope of this story…she got an assistant? I don’t know if she broke. She might not have all the money that she want in the world, but she’s definitely not broke saying she got an assistant.”

Dupri then emphasized another aspect of Robinson’s revelation, as she shared that her decision to live in her car came after much research into communities that reside in cars, vans, RVs, etc.

“It was her choice to live in her car,” the So So Def founder shared. “I saw somebody send a message that said, ‘Jermaine, Monica, all of y’all, can y’all put some money together to help Dawn out?’ From my understanding…she was basically saying that she saw other people living in their vans, living in RVs, and she welcomed the idea of doing this.”

Robinson’s original video found the songstress claiming that she had a manager at the time who paid for her to live in a hotel for eight months after she moved out of her parents’ Las Vegas home due to strife with her mother. After realizing that he was “playing games” and wouldn’t approve any of her apartment suggestions, she claims she told her “assistant” that she had been doing research on the “car life” community.

