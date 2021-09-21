Jermaine Dupri Flexes Songwriting Honors: "I Am In A Seat Puff Daddy Can't Pay For" [Photo + Video]

We’re waiting for news that Dr. Dre has entered the chat, but until then, fans continue to watch as Jermaine Dupri and Diddy go at it over their catalogs.

via: Hot97

We previously reported that, Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have agreed to battle hit-for-hit.

During an Instagram live session, Diddy, JD, and Snoop Dogg joined Fat Joe to discuss the potential battle. Diddy previously stated that he only wanted to battle Dr. Dre.

“Ayo, short arms. You need to chill out short arms. You hear me? Ayo, I love you. First of all, I want the world to know that this is one of my best friends. You know, one of my best inspirations,” said Diddy to JD.

Luckily for fans, the two legends will be heading to Madison Square Garden.

During a recent interview, JD flexes his songwriting accolades ahead of the battle, “let me say this to y’all, everybody, be clear,” Dupri said. “I just want to make sure everybody understands this. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Puff Daddy’s not in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Steve Stoute and the Trackmasters are not in the Hall of Fame.”

Dupri namedropped musicians from his era to hold the same accomplishment. “Me, Dallas Austin, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott—when it comes to songwriting… I shouldn’t have to play nothing… I am in a seat that Puff Daddy can’t pay for. You have to write songs, and as far as I’m concerned, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t know if he’ll ever get in that club.”

Watch the full interview below.

Who y’all got?