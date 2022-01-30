  1. Home
Jermaine Dupri Under Fire After He Admits To Cheating On Janet Jackson During Their 7-Year Romance [Photos + Video]

January 30, 2022 1:16 PM PST

The Janet Jackson documentary premiered on Lifetime and A&E over the weekend, igniting a Twitter firestorm in the process. Fans were shocked to discover So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri allegedly cheated on the veteran pop star during their relationship.

via: AceShowbiz

The 49-year-old owned up to his mistake in the fourth part of Lifetime and A&E’s “JANET” documentary, which aired on Saturday, January 29. “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women – girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her… and I’m a man,” he confessed.

Janet, for her part, was aware of her now-ex’s infidelity. “I had heard he was cheating, but there were other things… I needed more than he was giving me,” she said. “He was a workaholic and he was constantly working – as soon as he was done working, after he would go to the club.”

“I would ask him to carve out a little time for me,” the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson added. “I always felt that he didn’t have enough time for a girlfriend… I would say that world was his girlfriend.”

Jermaine has since sparked a public outcry. One of those who slammed him argued on Twitter, ” ‘Dating Janet attracts other women.’ Did Jermaine Dupri really blame Janet Jackson for cheating on her? #JanetJacksonDoc.” Another wondered, “I tried to understand HOW Jermaine Dupri…. could cheat on Janet and it made so little sense i think i blacked out #JanetJacksonDoc.”

A third individual tweeted, “The level of confidence it takes to be little turtlehead Jermaine Dupri and cheat on Janet is something I will never understand #JanetJacksonDoc.” Someone else then chimed in, “I peeped how Jermaine Dupri low key tried to blame Janet for him cheating. Talmbout, ‘being with Janet Jackson attracts more women.’ Accountability is completely non-existent.”

Janet and Jermaine were dating from 2002 until 2009. Despite the split, the two remain amicable as she showed him love on his birthday back in September 2021. Posting a throwback photo of her and her former boyfriend, she noted, “Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri.”

Don’t expect Twitter to forgive Dupri for messing up their relationship no matter what the reason. Check out some of the reactions below.

