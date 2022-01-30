Jermaine Dupri Under Fire After He Admits To Cheating On Janet Jackson During Their 7-Year Romance [Photos + Video]

The Janet Jackson documentary premiered on Lifetime and A&E over the weekend, igniting a Twitter firestorm in the process. Fans were shocked to discover So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri allegedly cheated on the veteran pop star during their relationship.

The 49-year-old owned up to his mistake in the fourth part of Lifetime and A&E’s “JANET” documentary, which aired on Saturday, January 29. “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women – girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her… and I’m a man,” he confessed.

Janet, for her part, was aware of her now-ex’s infidelity. “I had heard he was cheating, but there were other things… I needed more than he was giving me,” she said. “He was a workaholic and he was constantly working – as soon as he was done working, after he would go to the club.”

“I would ask him to carve out a little time for me,” the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson added. “I always felt that he didn’t have enough time for a girlfriend… I would say that world was his girlfriend.”

Jermaine has since sparked a public outcry. One of those who slammed him argued on Twitter, ” ‘Dating Janet attracts other women.’ Did Jermaine Dupri really blame Janet Jackson for cheating on her? #JanetJacksonDoc.” Another wondered, “I tried to understand HOW Jermaine Dupri…. could cheat on Janet and it made so little sense i think i blacked out #JanetJacksonDoc.”

A third individual tweeted, “The level of confidence it takes to be little turtlehead Jermaine Dupri and cheat on Janet is something I will never understand #JanetJacksonDoc.” Someone else then chimed in, “I peeped how Jermaine Dupri low key tried to blame Janet for him cheating. Talmbout, ‘being with Janet Jackson attracts more women.’ Accountability is completely non-existent.”

Janet and Jermaine were dating from 2002 until 2009. Despite the split, the two remain amicable as she showed him love on his birthday back in September 2021. Posting a throwback photo of her and her former boyfriend, she noted, “Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri.”

Don’t expect Twitter to forgive Dupri for messing up their relationship no matter what the reason. Check out some of the reactions below.

I know Jermaine Dupri didn’t just try to blame his cheating ass on being with Janet and attracting more women. #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/QD9cktRtog — Hannah (@HannahMDoubleU) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri is the clown of the century for cheating on Janet Jackson pic.twitter.com/Af37vCXuFo — Oxtail King???? (@BigDiKProblemz) January 30, 2022

I can’t imagine being Janet and hearing rumors of Jermaine Dupri cheating. I know she was like “ON ME???” ? pic.twitter.com/Z1uGy6cd8o — ? (@Prototype_Ti) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri cheating on Janet Jackson is why women should look for High Quality Men instead of High Value Men because BAAABBY, Janet got cheated on by a troll cause he got money…. pic.twitter.com/irj0mawtYV — NgtveNNCY (@ngtvenncy) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?! #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/wPuUQyC8Gd — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 30, 2022

janet stans hunting down rené for being a weirdo, jermaine for cheating, and justin for existing #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/bTly7dA2Xu — ????? ?. (@EAZYFENTYY) January 30, 2022

“Dating Janet attracts other women.” Did Jermaine Dupri really blame Janet Jackson for cheating on her? #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/TmfxlELOxv — BG (@TheBGates) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri deserves all the dragging he is getting for going on TV to say his coochie stock went up when he started dating Janet and used that as a reason for cheating on her. Then he had the nerve to giggle about it with his new veneers. Boy move. ?#JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/YUeOzHHZDe — ??? C H Ä M Ë L Ë Ö N ??? (@Chameleon876) January 30, 2022

Seriously Jermaine Dupri you think it’s funny to laugh about cheating on Janet? And you working with Justin now. Just Trash! All around trash. #JanetJacksonDoc #JanetDoc pic.twitter.com/FGnYsZnskK — Marie Dede (@MarieDede5) January 30, 2022

cheating on Janet Jackson?!?! R U SERIOUS!! Jermaine Dupri is not seeing heaven — GRACIELA?? (@gracielagrooves) January 30, 2022

Jermaine dupri's response after Twitter drags him for cheating on Janet Jackson lol pic.twitter.com/lTC4nMirGk — EJ ?? (@cautiontoall) January 30, 2022

Not Jermaine Dupri giggling while talking about cheating on Janet Jackson— it’s time for the rapture ? pic.twitter.com/PIKLpugK0M — Pitit Bondye (@samjeanonline) January 30, 2022