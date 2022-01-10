Jennifer Lopez's Movie The Mother Temporarily Pauses Production Due to COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez was photographed leaving Spain on Saturday night after the Gran Canaria set of “The Mother” was shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

via: People

PEOPLE has confirmed that overseas filming on The Mother has been temporarily paused due to positive coronavirus cases associated with the production team.

The majority of the project has been shot in Canada, where Lopez, 52, was shooting scenes prior to the new year.

The film, set to premiere in 2022, is centered around an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter while evading dangerous assailants. The deadly thriller also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick, per Variety.

Despite this temporary setback, Lopez’s other upcoming film, Marry Me, will still be released on Feb. 11.

The Mother is one of many projects forced to pause production amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Several television shows — including Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago Fire — have reportedly put production on hold as the omicron variant continues to spread.

