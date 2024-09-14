Jennifer Lopez’s First Husband Ojani Noa Reportedly Opens Up About Their Tortured Marriage: 'When She Got What She Wanted, I Wasn’t Needed' | www.lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband reportedly opens up about their failed marriage.

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband revealed what it’s really like to be married to the international pop star as she prepares for her fourth divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ojani Noa’s marriage to J Lo was “passionate” to the very end, but said as soon as she got what she wanted, he “wasn’t needed.”

He claimed: “It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road.”

Lopez and her first husband married in 1997, a little over a year after they met, but their marriage only lasted 11 months.

Noa was the only one of the singer’s four spouses to have known her before she made it big, and he said he felt like he was an “uncomfortable passenger” during her rise to fame.

He boasted: “I was the first, the pioneer. I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, dealing with her anxieties and insecurities.”

“I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage. When we divorced, I was heartbroken”, Noa continued. “I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed.”

Noa told the Daily Mail he put “a lot of time and effort” into their relationship but said they lacked quality time with one another.

The Miami personal trainer and actor/producer arrived in the U.S. illegally when he was 15 and made the 90-mile trip from Cuba to the Florida coast. When he was 22, he worked as a waiter at a local restaurant where he met Lopez when she was 27.

The Cuban immigrant is single and has never remarried.

As previously reported, J Lo is dealing with her fourth divorce with Batman v Superman actor Ben Affleck after they spent their second anniversary on separate coasts.

According to sources, Jennifer “finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision”.

With no prenup to guide the division of assets, handling high-value properties like their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion has become a critical aspect of the divorce proceedings.

The source explained: “There’s really nothing else to divide. One person doesn’t want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own.”

via: RadarOnline.com