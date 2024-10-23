Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Says Their Divorce Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Fault’: ‘Let Her Tell the Truth’

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa has partly blamed Sean “Diddy” Combs for the pair’s divorce.

Lopez’s ex recently made a guest appearance on Despierta America, where he spoke out about his 11-month marriage to the “On the Floor” hitmaker and spilled what he feels led to their relationship’s demise.

“Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” Noa claimed of the Bad Boy Records founder — who was arrested and imprisoned in September on racketeering and trafficking charges.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6,” the Cuban actor said via an English translation from Spanish. “That’s where the deception, the lies, the separation started.”

Noa said it was then he and Lopez began drifting further a part, recalling: “I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album.”

“When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he reiterated.

Aside from losing Lopez as his wife, Noa said his career was also severely impacted once the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s own success started skyrocketing under Combs’ wing.

“I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?'” he questioned.

“Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened,” Noa concluded.

After divorcing Noa in 1998, Lopez went on to date Combs from 1999-2001.

Lopez previously spoke about how she decided to end her relationship with Combs in February 2001 after realizing he was cheating.

While she “never caught him” being unfaithful, Lopez told Vibe magazine in May 2003 that she “knew” it in her gut, noting: “He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

“It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” the Marry Me actress shared. “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Lopez said she finally gained the courage to end her romance with Combs after wondering: “Do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?”

After dating Combs, Lopez went on to marry Cris Judd from 2001-2003, Marc Anthony from 2004-2014 and is most recently in the midst of a divorce from Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer tied the knot with Affleck in 2022, but filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting actor in August of this year.

via: OK! Magazine