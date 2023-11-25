Jennifer Lopez Teases 'This Is Me... Now' Musical Experience Inspired by Marriage to Ben Affleck [Video]

It’s been a year since Jennifer Lopez first announced her upcoming ninth album, ‘This Is Me…Now,’ a sequel to her 2002 album ‘This Is Me…Then,’ and there’s been virtually no talk of the project since the initial announcement press — until now.

‘This Is Me…Then’ was released during her first engagement to Ben Affleck.

On Saturday, Jennifer gave fans a first look at what she calls a ‘musical experience’ — which we assume to mean a visual album.

“This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life’s journey on the search for the truth about love,” she wrote accompanying the teaser.

‘This Is Me…Now’ will mark Jennifer’s first album since 2014’s ‘A.K.A.’

Get into the teaser below — with more to come on Monday.

