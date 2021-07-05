Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Never Been Better' as She Releases New Music: 'Best Time of My Life'

Jennifer Lopez is doing just fine.

via People:

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday, the singer, 51, discussed her latest single with Rauw Alejandroand, revealing that she feels she’s currently in the “best time of my life.”

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” Lopez, who split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and is now dating former flame Ben Affleck, shared.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she continued. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

She went on to add, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

Lopez’s newfound feeling of self-love inspired her to get back into the recording studio.

She told Lowe she was in the Dominican Republic filming her rom-com Shotgun Wedding when she realized she finally “got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own.”

“I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming,” she said. “And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”

The “On the Floor” singer said while “some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken,” that it’s the “opposite” for her.

“When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio,” she shared.

Lopez’s new song “Cambia el Paso,” comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Española Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told PEOPLE that Lopez was “full of energy.“

“Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long],” a source told PEOPLE about the shoot.

The singer and actress even stopped to take pictures with two fans in the hotel lobby before heading back up to her room. The Miami Beach Police Department also shared a snap alongside Lopez, who rocked short jean shorts, a bedazzled bustier and red snapback.

In several photos from the set, Lopez, wearing a white top, was seen embracing Alejandro surrounded by a full crew for the video shoot. “There’s only one…?? Good things coming… #CambiaElPaso,” she posted to Instagram last week.

If we were all hugged up with Rauw, we’re sure we’d be JUST as happy as Jennifer. Listen to “Cambia El Paso” below.