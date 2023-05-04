Jennifer Lopez Says She'd 'Walk Out' on Ben Affleck If He Cheated Like Tom Sandoval [Video]

Jennifer Lopez has her opinions on the ‘Scandoval’ like the rest of reality tv-watching America.

via Page Six:

Jennifer Lopez admitted on “The View” Thursday that she would end her marriage with Ben Affleck if she ever found out he cheated on her with her best friend à la Scandoval.

“I think I’d just walk out,” the “If You Had My Love” singer, 53, said in response to being asked if she’d react in a “violent” or “rational” manner.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed and asked rhetorically, “Why waste time?”

“You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?” Lopez, who has been married to Affleck, 50, since July 2022, added.

Earlier in the segment, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shared that she was familiar with Bravo’s hit show “Vanderpump Rules” — which helped present the hypothetical situation — but noted that she didn’t “watch it regularly.”

We know Jennifer is QUICK to bounce from a relationship that doesn’t serve her — which we admire.