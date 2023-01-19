Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Wedding Came With a ‘Little PTSD’ After Former Engagement ‘All Fell Apart’

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about planning a wedding — but she says they’re still stressful.

via Complex:

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Bronx-raised singer opened up about planning for her nuptials with Ben Affleck. Lopez confessed she had a little PTSD after she and Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004.

“Twenty years ago we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then,” Lopez remembered. “And this time I absolutely had a little PTSD. I was like, ‘Is this happening? Is this really happening?’ And we were so happy, of course, it was happening, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful.”

After Affleck noticed how stressed Lopez was trying to pick a location for their ceremony, he offered a suggestion. “We hung up the phone and I was like, ‘This is crazy. What are we doing?'” Lopez recalled. “Ben just says, ‘Fuck it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'”

She added that the Gone Girl actor alleviated her stress by planning every detail of their impromptu ceremony that took place on July 17. “He was like, ‘Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I’m going to have everything all set up. Three of our kids were at camp, two of them were with us and he was like, ‘They’re going to be our witnesses. Let’s go. We’re doing it tonight.’ And we did,” she shared.

Despite both Affleck and Lopez being megastars in their own right, they had to wait in line for their marriage license like everyone else at the courthouse. Luckily, they didn’t have any strange fan interactions. “Everybody was chill. They weren’t freaking out or anything,” J.Lo recalled. “They were talking to us. They were like, ‘Hey, what are you doing here?'”

The following month, the couple went on to wed again in a lavish ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, among their closest friends and family. Check out the clip below.