Jennifer Lopez Responds to Puerto Rico ‘Garbage’ Comments at Kamala Harris Rally: ‘We Are Americans’

Jennifer Lopez joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Nevada and addressed offensive comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a rally for Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Oct.31, the Atlas star endorsed Kamala Harris at her campaign rally in Las Vegas, and criticized the Trump campaign for the racially charged jokes made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 27.

“At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” Lopez, 55, said of Trump during her speech. “It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, okay? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

The singer and actress — whose parents Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez and David Lopez were both born in Puerto Rico — added that Trump had “consistently worked to divide us,” before reiterating that she believed in the “power of Latinos” and “the power of all our votes.”

Lopez’s comments come after Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump’s New York City rally.

Further in her speech, she emotionally shared that she was a “proud daughter” of Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. island territory. She further noted that “we are Americans” and “this is our country too,” so they “must exercise our right to vote.”

“I promised myself that I wouldn’t be emotional. You know what? We should be emotional,” Lopez added. “We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should.”

“Our pain matters. We matter,” she added. “You matter. Your voice and your vote matters.”

