Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly 'Furious' at Ben Affleck: 'He Humiliated Her' | www.lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “furious” and “humiliated” over her split from Ben Affleck, says a source, who tells Page Six that the “Gone Girl” star is holding off on filing for divorce to spare her more embarrassment.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly gearing up to file divorce papers (the process has been slow…for some very specific reasons!), and apparently, J.Lo isn’t thrilled with how everything’s gone down.

“She’s furious,” a source tells Page Six. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record—they’re not young kids.”

Apparently, J.Lo is also upset due to the impact of the rift on her and Ben’s children. Per the insider, “There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

Oh, and another source notes that part of the reason Ben hasn’t filed his divorce papers yet is to avoid embarrassing J.Lo further because “he’s very protective of her.”

That saaaaid, a different insider (I know, a lot of people are spilling) tells Entertainment Tonight the couple is “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

Honestly, sounds all kinds of complicated. But a reminder that J.Lo is officially back in Los Angeles after spending most of the summer in the Hamptons, so TBD whether she and Ben will manage to make things work after reuniting!

