Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Desperate’ to Save Marriage With Ben Affleck: ‘She Wants to Save Face’ as It’s Revealed She Begged for a Second Chance But He Said No | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘desperate’ to save her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is said to be “desperate” to save her marriage to Ben Affleck to avoid the public humiliation of a fourth failed marriage.

Less than two years into their marriage, J Lo and Ben are at the center of divorce rumors claiming the $550 million split is near.

It was an incredibly awkward moment when a reporter at a press conference for J Lo’s new movie, Atlas, asked her in Spanish if the “rumors” about her split from Ben were “real,” she responded first by laughing.

Then, as her co-star Simu Liu tried to shut down the line of questioning, Jennifer leaned forward, looked the reporter in the eye and calmly but firmly said, “You know better than that.”

While J Lo attempted to play it cool, recent headlines have alleged her marriage is barreling toward a divorce. Sources claim the situation has been “humiliating” for Jennifer and Ben, who’s been spotted without his wedding ring and arriving separately to events — if they show up together at all.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker apparently made a last-ditch effort to make the marriage work.

“She’s desperate to save the relationship, not just because she loves him, but she also wants to save face, from having a fourth failed marriage,” the insider explains. “Their final days and nights together were excruciatingly difficult. She begged Ben for a second chance, but he said no.” However, sources close to the situation denied the report.

J Lo’s relationship history has been riddled with heartbreak.

The On the Floor singer married Ojani Noa in 1997, but after just 11 months of marriage the pair called it quits and divorced in January 1998. J Lo’s second marriage was to actor and dancer Cris Judd, who she met on the set of her music video for Love Don’t Cost a Thing. Jennifer and Cris married tied the knot in 2001, but the singer soon filed for divorce in 2002, the same year she was romantically linked to Ben.

Ben and J Lo met on the set of Gigli and became engaged in November 2002; however, by Fall 2003 the couple postponed their engagement.

The couple officially called in quits in January 2004. J Lo went on to marry third husband Marc Anthony, who share shares two children with. The couple eventually divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ben married ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with. The Gone Girl actor and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018

