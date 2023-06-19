Jennifer Lopez Honors ‘Daddy’ Ben Affleck’s Abs with Father’s Day Thirst Trap [Photo]

Jennifer Lopez was appreciating Ben Affleck — and his abs — on Father’s Day.

via: Page Six

The singer shared a “Daddy Appreciation Post” via Instagram Sunday, which included a shirtless selfie of the 50-year-old actor.

“Happy Father’s Day Papa,” Lopez, 53, captioned the thirst trap.

“And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!!” the Grammy winner continued. “We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

While the social media upload included tamer snaps of Affleck smiling from his computer and posing for selfies with Lopez, Instagram trolls called out the “cringe” first photo.

“got confused thought I’d opened Grindr,” one hater joked, with another calling Lopez “absolutely sick” for referring to the Oscar winner as “Daddy.”

Other users, however, praised the dancer for “gushing” over her significant other in a “real” and “human” way.

The couple were first engaged from 2002 to 2004, with Affleck getting down on one knee again two decades later.

He and the songwriter tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas, which they followed up with a second ceremony in Georgia that August.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and shares three children with the “13 Going on 30” star — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Lopez, for her part, is the mother of 15-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Many of the actress’ Instagram followers noted that she left Anthony, 54, out of her Father’s Day tribute over the weekend, calling out the snub in the comments section.

Notably, Lopez also left the salsa artist out of her newsletter while celebrating the same holiday last year.