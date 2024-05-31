Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour After Concert Issues | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her summer tour.The pop star made the announcement Friday in her On The JLo fan newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her ‘This Is Me… Live’ summer tour to spend more time with her family and is “heartsick” over the decision, the singer announced to fans in her newsletter Friday.

“Representatives for [tour promoter] Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is canceled, citing … ‘Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,’” the announcement reads.

“For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details.”

It continues: “A Special Message to My JLovers OnTheJLo:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.

“I love you all so much.

“Until next time…”

The news does not come as a total surprise, as the tour has been beset with reports of poor ticket sales and many unsold seats on ticketing websites.

Various media reports said that the need for family time was necessary amid reports that she and husband Ben Affleck are splitting; reps for the singer did not comment on the reports.

Sources close to Lopez insisted that the tour was not being canceled due to poor ticket sales, despite the reports and seating charts, and pointed to strong sales in such markets as Newark, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto. However, seating charts for multiple other dates showed very poor sales.

After canceling seven dates of the tour — her first North American jaunt in five years — in April Lopez quietly renamed it to apparently broaden its scope, changing it from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits.”

Lopez initially announced the trek in February to coincide with the release of her latest album “This Is Me… Now” and its accompanying two films, which celebrated her reunion with Affleck. But she quietly canceled some of its dates last month in cities like Cleveland and Nashville, likely due to poor sales. The rebrand suggested a pivot from a tour focusing on the new album’s songs to one spanning her discography, a move that was presumably intended to entice listeners who didn’t connect with her latest material.

via: Variety