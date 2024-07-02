Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Has Reportedly Been 'Over for Months' | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tried their best to make their relationship work in the face of the public — but couple’s marriage has allegedly been over for months.

via Page Six:

According to sources, they’ve been apart since March, but Affleck is “very protective of Jennifer.”

Rumors of the couple’s split hit a fever pitch in May after Affleck was noticeably absent from J.Lo’s side at major red carpet events — like the Met Gala, which she co-chaired this year.

He also didn’t accompany her to the premiere of her new Netflix project, “Atlas.”

Lopez then added fuel to the rumor mill when she liked an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships.

“You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” said the post.

Lopez later canceled her greatest hits tour, “This Is Me…Live,” Page Six exclusively reported, to take time off, “to be with her children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she told fans in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she added promising to make it up to her fans.

Back in May, a source told Page Six that Affleck had “come to his senses” about his and J.Lo’s short-lived marriage and wanted to call it quits.

Damn. We were really hoping they’d make it work this time.