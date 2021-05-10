Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Spent Several Days' Together in Montana

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting that old thing back — or at least it looks that way.

via People:

Over a week after the exes were pictured at her Los Angeles home in late April, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were spotted in Montana. Sources tell PEOPLE they were pictured riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home. He was seen behind the wheel with Jennifer in the passenger seat. Photos of their outing were published by The Daily Mail.

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in L.A. on Saturday on a private jet.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as “Bennifer” during their years together, even costarring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Prior to the Montana sighting, Lopez and Affleck both attended and participated in the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event, which aired on Saturday. (They were not pictured together at the L.A. venue.)

And a day before their Montana sighting, Lopez and Affleck shared Mother’s Day tributes on social media about their families with the latter posting his appreciation for ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Meanwhile, Lopez shared photos of her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other,” a source recently told PEOPLE of Lopez and Affleck.

“They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years,” an insider similarly said in April.

Last month, Affleck commented on Lopez’s glow in an interview with InStylewhen the mother of two graced the cover of its May Beauty Issue. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he joked as Lopez later told the magazine: “I don’t have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I’m giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

News of Affleck and Lopez’s outings come after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.

Affleck previously dated actress Ana de Armas. The Deep Water costars splitin January after first being romantically linked in early 2020.

Let’s go, Bennifer!